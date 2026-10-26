Sound Strategy: Ultimate 3-in-1 Cart Companion

The dprofy V3 PRO Magnetic Golf GPS Speaker

Modern golfers rely heavily on technology to manage their game, but that usually means making a compromise: you either lug around a premium speaker for your fairway playlist, or you drain your smartphone battery checking a GPS app on every hole.

The dprofy V3 PRO Magnetic Golf GPS Speaker was designed to eliminate that choice. By merging premium Bluetooth audio, a touch-screen GPS, and live digital scoring into one sleek magnetic unit, this device lets you leave your phone in your bag and simply enjoy the round.

Highlighting the Details

For a device that promises to be a “3-in-1” solution, the V3 PRO packs an impressive amount of technology under the hood:

2.8-Inch Color Touchscreen: The built-in display acts as your digital caddie. Without reaching for your phone, you get instant yardages to the front, center, and back of the green, as well as hazard distances. You can even manually adjust the pin position on the screen for highly personalized approach data.

Premium 20W Bluetooth Audio: This isn’t just a GPS with a tiny speaker slapped on. The V3 PRO features a 20W RMS (64W peak) audio driver that delivers room-filling, crystal-clear sound designed specifically to cut through outdoor wind and course noise.

This isn’t just a GPS with a tiny speaker slapped on. The V3 PRO features a 20W RMS (64W peak) audio driver that delivers room-filling, crystal-clear sound designed specifically to cut through outdoor wind and course noise. Massive 9900mAh Battery: Battery anxiety is a real thing on the course. This unit boasts a 9900mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of life. Better yet, it doubles as a built-in power bank so you can charge your smartphone while you play.

Battery anxiety is a real thing on the course. This unit boasts a 9900mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of life. Better yet, it doubles as a built-in power bank so you can charge your smartphone while you play. Actionable GPS & Scoring: The device comes with access to over 43,000 global courses via the dprofy app. You can track your strokes, putts, and even your last-shot distances right on the screen. Plus, there are no subscription fees.

The device comes with access to over 43,000 global courses via the dprofy app. You can track your strokes, putts, and even your last-shot distances right on the screen. Plus, there are no subscription fees. Apple “Find My” Integration: We’ve all left a towel, rangefinder, or speaker stuck to a cart after the 18th hole. The built-in Apple Find My compatibility ensures you can track the speaker down if you accidentally leave it behind.

The Pros & Cons

Pros:

All-in-One Convenience: By consolidating your music, yardages, and scorekeeping into a single hub, it completely declutters your cart. It eliminates the need to constantly juggle a rangefinder, smartphone, and separate speaker.

By consolidating your music, yardages, and scorekeeping into a single hub, it completely declutters your cart. It eliminates the need to constantly juggle a rangefinder, smartphone, and separate speaker. Incredible Battery Life & Power Bank: With 15+ hours of playtime, it easily survives three full rounds. Plus, the massive 9900mAh battery doubles as a power bank, letting you revive a dying smartphone directly from the speaker.

With 15+ hours of playtime, it easily survives three full rounds. Plus, the massive 9900mAh battery doubles as a power bank, letting you revive a dying smartphone directly from the speaker. Subscription-Free Golf Data: Skip the premium app subscriptions. The V3 PRO provides instant access to hazard distances, live scoring, and over 43,000 global courses with zero hidden fees.

Skip the premium app subscriptions. The V3 PRO provides instant access to hazard distances, live scoring, and over 43,000 global courses with zero hidden fees. Course-Proof Durability: An IPX6 water-resistant rating ensures an unexpected downpour won’t fry your tech, while the industrial-strength magnetic mount keeps the unit securely glued to the frame over bumpy cart paths.

An IPX6 water-resistant rating ensures an unexpected downpour won’t fry your tech, while the industrial-strength magnetic mount keeps the unit securely glued to the frame over bumpy cart paths. Apple “Find My” Integration: A brilliant, stress-relieving addition that lets you easily track down your device if you accidentally leave it stuck to the cart after your round.

Cons:

Cart-Reliant Design: Given its heavy-duty battery and magnetic mount, this device is vastly superior for riders. Walking purists or push-cart users will likely find it too bulky to carry comfortably.

Given its heavy-duty battery and magnetic mount, this device is vastly superior for riders. Walking purists or push-cart users will likely find it too bulky to carry comfortably. Screen Size Precision: The vibrant 2.8-inch display is easy to read in the sun, but dragging and dropping manual pin placements requires a bit more finger precision than you might be accustomed to on a large smartphone screen.

The Verdict

For the golfer who rides more than they walk, the dprofy V3 PRO is an absolute home run. It eliminates the slow, clunky process of digging into your pocket for your phone before every single shot. The audio quality is robust enough to satisfy the audiophiles, while the GPS data is precise enough to appease the low-handicap grinders. At a highly competitive price point (currently marked down to $149.99), it offers incredible value by replacing a standalone speaker and a standalone GPS device with one rugged, waterproof package. It keeps your game moving, your phone charged, and the good vibes rolling. Ready to upgrade your cart tech?

Click here to purchase the dprofy V3 PRO Magnetic Golf GPS Speaker.

About the Author Ted Odorico Administrator CEO, iGolf Sports Network LLC Editor, Golf Tips Magazine Producer/Host, Golf Talk Live & Women of Golf Show Golf Instructor & Corporate Coach for 32+ years View All Posts