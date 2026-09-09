Shot Scope delivers accessible golf improvement to women and girls globally.

Golf News: Shot Scope Announces Partnership with Women’s Golf Day to Empower Golfers Through Technology and Data.

West Palm Beach, Florida and Edinburgh, Scotland: Shot Scope, a leading golf technology brand dedicated to helping golfers improve their game through innovative tracking, GPS, and performance analytics, is proud to announce a new partnership with Women’s Golf Day (WGD).

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to making golf more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for golfers of all skill levels. Through the collaboration, Women’s Golf Day and Shot Scope will highlight the role technology can play in helping women better understand their games, build confidence, and enjoy their time on the course.

“Women’s Golf Day brings the golf community together around one shared mission: to introduce more women and girls to the game and create opportunities for them to stay and thrive in it. By working collectively with the governing bodies, golf facilities, industry organizations, and individuals, we can create more opportunities and ensure a stronger, more vibrant future for the game. Our goal is that woman and girls feel engaged, empowered and supported and discover and enjoy golf with the resources and community they need to make the game part of their lives,” said Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women’s Golf Day. “Shot Scope shares our passion for growing the game and empowering golfers with tools that make their golf experience more meaningful. We’re excited to partner with a brand that understands the value of data, innovation, and making improvement fun.”

Shot Scope’s technology provides golfers with detailed insights into their performance, helping players identify strengths, understand areas for improvement, and make more informed decisions on the course.

“Shot Scope is thrilled to partner with Women’s Golf Day and support its mission to grow participation and create more opportunities for women in golf,” said Lyndsey Whitefield, Head of Marketing at Shot Scope. “We believe that access to the right technology and information can give golfers greater confidence in their game. Together with Women’s Golf Day, we look forward to introducing more women to the benefits of using data to play, practice, and enjoy golf.”

As part of the partnership, Women’s Golf Day and Shot Scope will explore opportunities to engage golfers through data, educational content, product experiences, and initiatives designed to demonstrate how technology can support golfers throughout their journey.

Shot Scope recently launched “The Women’s Game by the Numbers,” a new eBook exploring the data behind women’s golf and providing practical insights to help women golfers better understand their performance. Drawing on Shot Scope’s performance data, the eBook highlights key trends, statistics, and opportunities for improvement, giving golfers the knowledge and confidence to make more informed decisions about their game. The resource reflects Shot Scope’s commitment to making performance data accessible, relevant, and valuable to more women golfers.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a more enjoyable and informed golf experience for the WGD golf community—one where everyone has the resources, encouragement, and opportunities they need to participate and thrive.

Find out more about Shot Scope: Shot Scope

Find out more about Women’s Golf Day: Women’s Golf Day

Read the Shot Scope ebook “The Women’s Game by the Numbers”: The Women’s Game by the Numbers – Shot Scope

About Women’s Golf Day

Women’s Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that Engages, Empowers, and Supports women and girls playing golf and learning the skills that last a lifetime. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative. Held annually around the world, Women’s Golf Day brings together new and experienced golfers for opportunities to learn, play, and connect while celebrating the game and its community. This weeklong celebration is May 25 to June 1, 2027. Golf courses register with WGD and host their own WGD event during this week. These one-day, four-hour events have occurred at over 2,000 locations in 85 countries since its inception in 2016 and have introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport.

All are welcome to participate in Women’s Golf Day, except where prohibited by law. Women’s Golf Day does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women%27s_Golf_Day

Socials: @womensgolfday

About Shot Scope

Shot Scope Technologies www.shotscope.com, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Edinburgh Scotland, offers a range of industry-leading products that are designed to help golfers improve their game. From on course products such as GPS devices and laser rangefinders, to launch monitors and their innovative shot tracking devices, Shot Scope have a product for every golfer. Shot Scope products have collected over 460 million shots and been used by hundreds of thousands of golfers worldwide, who enjoy lifetime free updates and no subscription fees – helping them to save an average of 4.1 strokes.

The team consists of technology experts, golfers, and a former Walker Cup player who are passionate about driving game improvement and enjoyment through the most expansive and accessible lineup of golf products on the market.

About The Author

Joanne Miller Senior Account Executive – Kevin Frisch PR and a 20-year veteran in the golf industry, brings a wealth of experience, including two decorated stints at Tour Edge Golf Manufacturing. See author's posts