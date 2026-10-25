Personalized Swing Thoughts with PreSwing

Visualize. Relax. Commit. Swing freely.

For golfers, a good swing thought can be the difference between stepping onto the first tee with confidence and standing over the ball wondering where the swing went. A simple, purposeful thought helps golfers transition from the practice area to the opening shot with a clearer mind, a more dependable routine, and a sense of control.

To help bridge that gap to help ensure a successful start to your round, PreSwing, a new mobile app just launched for the iPhone and Apple Watch, delivers customizable swing thoughts written and recorded by golf professionals, paired with GPS yardages for more than 45,000 courses, and shot tracking.

Unlike apps built around generative AI advice or data logging, every tip in PreSwing is written by a real teaching professional. Players get the number and the swing thought before each shot, and can listen while walking to their ball, which helps speed up pace of play. PGA TOUR winner and golf analyst Smylie Kaufman is a PreSwing Ambassador and advises on product direction and lends his voice to the app’s coaching library.

PreSwing is free to download and use. It includes GPS distances, scoring, and audio tips from three Skills. A subscription unlocks everything else: the full Skill library, creating and editing your own Skills and tips, shot tracking, round detail, the pro voices, AI hole notes, video, and Play on the Apple Watch. New players get a seven-day free trial of everything, after which it is $15 per month or $90 per year.

Learn more at: www.preswinggolf.com

About the Author Robert Kaufman Author Golf & Travel Journalist/Photographer Golf Travel Ambassador Travel Expert - Golf Tips Magazine Visit Website View All Posts