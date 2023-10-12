Bushnell Golf Reveals Latest Innovation with the Upgraded Launch Pro – Newly Configured Ball-Enabled Launch Pro Provides Professional Grade Technology to Golfers at Every Skill Level.

Overland Park, KS, October 11, 2023 – Bushnell Golf, makers of the #1 laser rangefinder in golf, today introduced their latest product advancement with the Ball Enabled Launch Pro personal launch monitor. Developed in partnership with Foresight Sports, the revamped Launch Pro is built on the industry’s best and most widely accepted technology and aims to bring professional grade ball-tracking to the everyday golfer.

“Innovation and technology advancements are at the cornerstone of our mission at Bushnell Golf, and we are proud to announce this latest addition to our product line,” said Jason Seeman, Global Director of Sales at Bushnell Golf. “The Ball Enabled Launch Pro will offer our customers access to the best technology in personal launch monitors at a more accessible price point .”

“Launch monitors have become a vital part of the game of golf, and this update to the Launch Pro will help us satisfy the demands of consumers,” Co-President at Foresight Sports Jon Watters added. “Now more than ever, golfers are looking for ways to improve their game when they cannot make it out to the course, and we are proud to deliver a personal launch monitor that provides golfers with an exceptional playing experience—both indoors and outdoors.”

The base model, which carries an MSRP of $1,999, provides ball only data to golfers. The data points provided include ball speed, carry distance, spin rate, spin axis, and launch angle (horizontal & vertical). The Launch Pro can be upgraded to also include club data for an additional $1,500 at the time of registration.

In addition to club data, optional software packages – powered by Foresight Sports – are also available. The Gold software subscription, which costs $499 per year, provides users with access to FSX Play, FSX Pro, FSX Subscription, and 25 different virtual golf courses. A 14-day free trial will be provided with every purchase.

The Launch Pro is available now for purchase at BushnellGolf.com and select golf retail outlets nationwide. For more information on the new Bushnell Golf Launch Pro, please visit: www.bushnellgolf.com

About Bushnell Golf

Bushnell Golf is the industry leader in Golf Measuring Devices, including laser rangefinders and GPS devices. Our brand has been the #1 rangefinder in professional golf for more than a decade with 99.3% of PGA Tour Pros choosing to use our product. Our guiding principle is to continuously advance the game by bringing breakthrough game improvement technologies to heighten both enjoyment and player skill.

About Foresight Sports

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

