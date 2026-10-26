Fall/Winter Apparel from Sunice and Bobby Jones

With fall and soon, winter, upon us, it’s time to rethink what to wear on the golf course. As the cool weather arrives, the best golf apparel doesn’t simply add warmth – it protects the golfer from the unpredictable weather while preserving the freedom of movement necessary to make a good swing. Two brands offering lightweight layering pieces designed for cooler temperatures are Bobby Jones and Sunice.

Bobby Jones favors refined, country-club styling combined with modern performance fabrics, whereas Sunice places a greater emphasis on technical weather protection and versatility.

Blending style and function, the Performance Clubhouse Quarter-Zip Pullover ($130) from Bobby Jones is a versatile layer designed for all-day comfort. Crafted from a premium blend of 88% polyester and 12% spandex, it is built for movement with four-way stretch construction ensuring flexibility on and off the course, while SPF 50+ protection provides defense against harmful UV rays. A lightweight, moisture-wicking build helps keep you dry and comfortable in changing conditions, making this an ideal mid-layer for cooler mornings or breezy afternoons.

To prepare for wetter conditions, Sunice offers the Milo Zephal Max Waterproof Rain Jacket ($325) with a lightweight feel and dynamic stretch for full mobility while keeping golfers bone dry in moderate to steady rain. Its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry inside and out and the full-zip design, adjustable hood, and cuffs add functional performance backed by a three-year waterproof guarantee.

For more selections from each collection, visit www.bobbyjones.com and www.sunice.com.

About the Author Robert Kaufman Author Golf & Travel Journalist/Photographer Golf Travel Ambassador Travel Expert - Golf Tips Magazine Visit Website View All Posts