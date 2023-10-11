Kavooa Pro Training Aid “Practice with Intention”

Practice With Intention

Welcome to Kavooa Golf – Introducing Kavooa Pro. Designed to enhance your technique, consistency, and overall performance on the range. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, it will help teach you swing fundamentals so that you strike the ball confidently. The student becomes the master with the Kavooa Pro. Supporting over eight essential golf drills and exercises. The Kavooa Pro helps players reach their full potential through achieving balance and stability.