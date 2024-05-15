The latest high-tech from Foresight Sports

Some of the best high-tech equipment in the market just in time for Father’s Day!

QuadMAX – The New Benchmark In Launch Monitors

MSRP: $19,999

Description: Known as the New Benchmark, The QuadMAX is built on an advanced four-camera photometric data capture technology — and packs even more features into its compact, ruggedized form factor. The QuadMAX™ boasts a touchscreen display, new on-device data parameters, and swing speed training.

Swing Speed Training—A new speed training mode enables golfers to measure and build swing speed with a golf club or speed training aid without hitting a golf ball. This will help analyze the golfer’s swing and make adjustments to improve the golfer’s performance.

Touch Screen – The display makes accessing the data easier to navigate. Golfers can seamlessly switch between menu items with the touch of a finger.

Customizable MyTiles—With MyTiles, golfers can customize their data display through the Foresight App. With IP to 6-person presets, customize the settings to get the most accurate data for each game.

Enhanced Portability – Designed improvements include a new ergonomic handle for easier carrying and 15% more battery capacity for all-day use.

GC3 – Cutting-Edge Launch Monitor for Amateurs & Professionals

MSRP: $5,999

Description: From the PGA TOUR to the home simulator, Foresight’s GC line of launch monitors is the most awarded, most trusted, and best-selling professional-grade launch monitor line ever. When performance matters, the choice is easy— GC3. Thanks to the advanced photometric technology inside, the GC3 remains accurate and reliable both on the range and in your home simulator. No other launch monitor tech compares with the GC line regarding delivering real-time performance insight..

Triple-Camera Technology – The GC3 has three high-speed cameras that provide detailed ball and club data with remarkable accuracy. This advanced imaging technology ensures precise ball speed measurements, launch angle, spin, and direction right from impact, giving golfers insightful feedback on every shot.

Compact and Portable Design—The Foresight GC3 monitor is lightweight and compact, designed for versatility and ease of transport. Its portability allows golfers to easily carry it between home, the range, and the course, making it ideal for golfers who want consistent practice sessions regardless of location.

Touch Screen—This display is easy to read indoors and outdoors. Add it all up, and you have the ultimate personal launch monitor.

Simulator Integration – The GC3 can be seamlessly integrated into golf simulators, providing a realistic and immersive golfing experience indoors. This feature is perfect for off-season training or when weather conditions prevent outdoor play, allowing continuous practice and play with accurate, real-time feedback.

Falcon – More Powerful & More Compact Overhead Launch Monitor

MSRP: $14,999

Description: The Foresight Falcon overhead launch monitor delivers a massive hitting area with the utmost shot-measuring accuracy and reliability, courtesy of the same Quadrascopic Technology found in the award-winning GCQuad. The smaller form factor still captures nearly twice the measured data parameters of competitive overhead launch monitors. With a small footprint combined with lighting-fast processing, results in an easy installation and the brand’s most realistic simulation experience ever.

High-Precision Ball Flight Tracking—The Foresight Falcon uses advanced radar technology to accurately track the ball’s flight in real time. It captures key data points such as ball speed, launch angle, spin rates, and carry distance, allowing golfers to analyze and refine their swing with precision.

User-Friendly Interface – Designed with usability in mind, the Falcon features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for golfers of all skill levels to understand and use.

Integrated Video Analysis – The device not only tracks ball flight but also integrates video analysis features. This allows golfers to review their swing in sync with the data collected visually. The video playback can be tagged with key data points for a comprehensive training session, helping players and coaches to visually identify and correct swing faults effectively.

Foresight Sports is a global leader in the development of golf performance, entertainment, and game enhancement solutions. Visit foresightsports.com to learn more!