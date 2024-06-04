The first of its kind just got better with the new and improved Wingman 2 GPS Golf Speaker

Bushnell Golf, #1 in Electronic Measuring Devices, earlier this year unveiled the latest upgrade to their first-to-market Wingman GPS Speaker lineup with the new and improved Wingman 2. Building off the success of the original golf GPS speaker—the Bushnell Wingman—the Wingman 2 features an upgraded integrated BITE magnetic remote, new battery light indicator, USB-C charging port, and improved audio quality.

The Wingman 2 also features audible GPS distances, 1st tee introductions and custom sound bites, a built-in microphone to make and take calls, 14-hour battery life, and free access to the first-in-class Bushnell Golf Mobile App. It can also be used as a USB-A power bank to keep your devices charged, and can be paired with another Wingman 2, Wingman View, or Wingman Mini for wireless surround sound. The new Wingman 2 reinforces Bushnell Golf’s ongoing commitment to providing golfers with innovative products using advanced technologies.

“The Bushnell Wingman is the original golf GPS speaker, and we couldn’t be more excited to build upon its unprecedented success with the launch of the new and improved Wingman 2.”said Nathan Duke Bushnell Golf GPS Product Manager. “For many of today’s golfers, listening to music on the golf course has become an integral part of the playing experience. As the leader in electronic measuring devices, Bushnell Golf is proud to now offer golfers a collection of golf audio products to play their favorite songs while also providing them with accurate GPS distances around the course.”

Wingman 2 GPS Speaker Features:

Upgraded BITE Remote to get GPS Distances

Upgraded, Integrated BITE Magnetic Cart Mount

NEW Battery Life Indicator

Premium Audio Quality

Custom Audio Sound Bites & 1 st Tee Introductions

Wirelessly Pairs with another Wingman 2, View, or Mini for Surround Sound

USB-C Charging Port

USB-A Power Bank

Audible Front, Center, Back Distances (from remote or speaker)

Built-in Microphone to Take & Make Calls

14+ Hour Battery Life

Bushnell Golf Mobile App Included

The new Wingman 2 GPS Speaker will be available at Bushnell Golf retailers nationwide beginning in early Spring. The retail price for the Wingman 2 GPS Speaker is $149.99.

About Bushnell Golf

Bushnell Golf is the #1 electronic measuring device choice of golfers and offers a full array of laser rangefinders, handheld and wristworn GPS, audio GPS and the Launch Pro personal launch monitor. All Bushnell Golf products continue to change and improve the way golfers assess distances, ultimately improving performance. For more information on the Bushnell Golf family of products, visit the company’s website at www.bushnellgolf.com.