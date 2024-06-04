Bushnell Golf Introduces Upgraded PRO X3+ Laser Rangefinder

Bushnell Golf, the definitive #1 laser rangefinder brand in golf, has introduced the new Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder. Building off the success of the previous model, the Pro X3+ now shows wind speed and direction in the display. This added feature will provide the golfer an added layer of confidence to determine how these wind conditions will affect their shot at any given moment.

Used and trusted by more than 99 percent of PGA Tour players, Bushnell Golf continues to evolve advanced technologies with the Pro X3+. Packing all of Bushnell’s market-leading innovations into a fully waterproof, rubber armored metal housing, the new Pro X3+ is the most powerful, precise laser rangefinder to date.

“The Pro X3+ has taken the world’s best-performing rangefinder and taken it to the next level with the addition of wind data.” said William Flood, Bushnell Golf Global Product Manager. “By now offering wind speed and direction, along with the best compensated distances available, the Pro X3+ provides golfers with an unmatched combination of accuracy and performance.”

The Pro X3+’s features industry leading technologies that now include wind speed and direction, Slope with Elements, and PinSeeker with Visual JOLT. The Pro X3+ ranges flags at 600+ yards, offers a stunning 7x magnification, and has an enhanced ultra-bright backlit dual display to provide crisp, clear data output in the LCD.

Pro X3+ Features:

NEW Wind Speed & Direction when connected to the mobile app

Slope with “Elements” Compensated Distances with Adjustable Home Elevation

Dual Display Technology (User can choose between a vivid red or crisp black display)

Patented Locking Slope-Switch Technology

Patented PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology

Integrated BITE Magnetic Cart Mount

IPX7 Fully Waterproof

Rubber Armored Metal Housing

Ranges 600+ Yards to a Flag

7x Magnification

Bluetooth Connectivity to Bushnell Golf Mobile App

Premium Carry Case & CR2 Battery Included



The Pro X3+ will be available at Bushnell Golf retailers nationwide beginning in early Spring and retail for $599.99.



About Bushnell Golf

Bushnell Golf is the #1 electronic measuring device choice of golfers and offers a full array of laser rangefinders, Golf GPS and the Launch Pro personal launch monitor. All Bushnell Golf products continue to change and improve the way golfers assess distances, ultimately improving performance. For more information on the Bushnell Golf family of products, visit the company’s website at www.bushnellgolf.com.