Pride Sports, an Industry Leader

Who Are We?

If you play a sport where traction is vital to your success, then you have likely benefited from technology developed by PrideSports®. As the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of sport & industrial traction elements, products such as cleats, studs and spikes, PrideSports has supplied Softspikes® and Champ® traction components to consumers for more than 70 years.

Across sports such as golf, track & field, football, soccer, rugby, cricket and baseball, Champ® and Softspikes® branded cleats, studs and spikes are well recognized brands, known the world over for providing athletes with the traction they need to perform at their best. Athletes participating in the Masters, British Open and U.S. Open as well as various Olympic sports, the World Series, Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, Ryder Cup and many other high-profile events trust Softspikes® and Champ® traction elements for their traction needs.

PrideSports also offers a broad assortment of golf tees and accessories under the PrideSports, Champ and Pride Golf Tee brands to mass retail, sporting goods, golf specialty, online retailers and golf pro shops worldwide. PrideSports – Custom Products Division business supplies custom printed golf scorecards, tees, ball markers and other imprinted products to golf courses and consumers primarily in the US. Imprinting 100’s of millions of items each year, the Company is the largest printer of golf scorecards and golf accessories in the world.

