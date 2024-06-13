Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Two great options from BonFit

Brush-T
Take control of your first shot, drive farther, and set the tone for a dominant round. Dial in your distance and accuracy with brush-t.
After years of experimentation, we’ve created the best performance golf tee that helps reduce problematic variables giving you more distance and your best shot ever. Brush-t promotes clean strikes that instill confidence from the opening hole.
Brush-t tees deliver pure connection for drives that find the short grass consistently.
Features:
- Fast Flex bristles reduce variables for cleaner shots and farther drives
- Base stop design allows consistent height every time
- Conforms to the rulings of the USGA and R&A
- Proven to increase distance +7 yards and reduce deflection by 2 degrees
- Clubhead safe when driving off flexible bristles
For more information visit: Brust-T
Play Nine
Golf, strategy, and a stroke of luck. Play Nine is the golf themed card game that is perfect for a casual game night. Just like your golf swing, there’s plenty of chance in this golf game with a mix of strategic elements that’ll have your group entertained for hours. With easy-to-learn instructions, you’ll have the whole group playing in no time.
For more information visit: Play Nine