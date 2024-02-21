It’s Monsoon Season

Sun Mountain’s best-selling Monsoon rainwear collection can take a punch yet is feather light and packable. Constructed with waterproof (fully seam-sealed with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish that offers a 15K waterproof rating and a two-year guarantee), stretch fabric, Monsoon offers qualities and a price point that make it an essential piece of gear on and off the golf course.

The newest addition is the Monsoon Hooded Jacket ($109.99) which joins the Monsoon Jacket ($99.99), Monsoon Short-Sleeve Pullover ($89.99) and Monsoon Pant ($74.99). The women’s collection includes Women’s Monsoon Hooded Parka ($139.99), Women’s Monsoon Jacket ($99.99), Women’s Monsoon Short-Sleeve Jacket ($89.99) and Women’s Monsoon Pant ($74.99). All are available in an array of colors in sizes Small-XXXL. For the retailer nearest you, visit www.sunmountain.com